Levi Strauss elevates Hiren Gor as MD South Asia, Middle East and Africa

Levi Strauss & Co. has appointed Hiren Gor as Managing Director for South Asia, Middle East and Africa (SAMEA), effective immediately, as the company intensifies its focus on driving growth in key emerging markets.

A 16-year veteran of the denim giant, Gor has been instrumental in shaping Levi’s presence in South Asia. In his previous role as General Manager for the region, he transformed the business into a high-performing growth engine by overhauling the retail fleet, launching the iconic store strategy, scaling digital and omnichannel operations, and building agile, high-performing teams in one of the world’s most competitive apparel markets.

In his expanded role, Gor will oversee operations across South Asia, the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa, spearheading Levi Strauss & Co.’s efforts to deepen market penetration and strengthen brand presence across the SAMEA cluster.

“Hiren has consistently demonstrated strategic clarity, operational excellence, and a deep connection to our brand,” said Gianluca Flore, Chief Commercial Officer at Levi Strauss & Co. “As we sharpen our focus across the SAMEA cluster, and given Hiren’s strong track record, we are confident that his leadership will further strengthen our commercial performance and deepen our impact across these dynamic markets.”