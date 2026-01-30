PM Modi on Economic Survey 2026: Highlights India’s reform journey and steady economic progress

Earlier, Finance Minister Sitharaman praised Modi’s leadership and stated that India’s macroeconomic fundamentals have remained strong under his stewardship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the Economic Survey 2025-26, stating that it presents a comprehensive picture of India’s reform journey and reflects steady progress despite a challenging global environment.

The Economic Survey, which is traditionally tabled ahead of the Union Budget, was presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 29 during the ongoing Budget Session.

Sharing a post by Sitharaman on social media platform X, Modi stated that the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament highlights India’s Reform Express, pointing to strong macroeconomic fundamentals, sustained growth momentum, and the expanding role of innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructure in nation-building.

The Economic Survey tabled today presents a comprehensive picture of India’s Reform Express, reflecting steady progress in a challenging global environment.

He further stated that the Survey underscores the importance of inclusive development, with focused attention on farmers, micro, small and medium enterprises, youth employment and social welfare, while also outlining a roadmap for strengthening manufacturing, enhancing productivity and accelerating India’s progress towards becoming a Viksit Bharat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi added that the insights offered in the Survey will help guide informed policymaking and reinforce confidence in India’s economic future.

Earlier, Finance Minister Sitharaman praised Modi’s leadership and stated that India’s macroeconomic fundamentals have remained strong under his stewardship. She stated that the country has successfully navigated global headwinds and has been placed on a high-growth trajectory, with potential GDP growth improving to 7 per cent.

The Economic Survey is the Government of India’s annual report on the state of the economy and provides a detailed analysis of economic developments in the previous financial year, along with projections and assessments for the year ahead. It reviews growth indicators, inflation trends, employment outlook, trade performance and the overall fiscal health of the country.

The Survey typically covers key themes such as GDP growth trends, inflation and monetary policy, the fiscal position, performance of the external sector, and social indicators including employment, health and education, along with special chapters focusing on emerging economic and structural issues.

First Published on January 30, 2026, 09:14:41 IST