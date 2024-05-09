L&T elevates R Shankar Raman to president role

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has promoted R Shankar Raman to the position of president - engineering and construction.
Raman will also continue to hold the designation of chief financial officer and whole-time director.
Subramanian Sarma, who is currently the senior executive vice president, energy, has been promoted to the position of whole time director and president - energy.
Raman, as per media reports, had joined L&T in 1994, and on took up the position of a CFO. In 2011, Raman had joined L&T's board.