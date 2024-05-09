            

      L&T elevates R Shankar Raman to president role

      R Shankar Raman will also continue to hold the designation of chief financial officer and whole-time director.

      By  Storyboard18May 9, 2024 4:18 PM
      R Shankar Raman, as per media reports, had joined L&T in 1994, and on took up the position of a CFO. In 2011, Raman had joined L&T's board.

      Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has promoted R Shankar Raman to the position of president - engineering and construction.

      Raman will also continue to hold the designation of chief financial officer and whole-time director.

      Subramanian Sarma, who is currently the senior executive vice president, energy, has been promoted to the position of whole time director and president - energy.

      Raman, as per media reports, had joined L&T in 1994, and on took up the position of a CFO. In 2011, Raman had joined L&T's board.


      First Published on May 9, 2024 4:03 PM

