Maushumi Chakravarty assumes charge as director general of Akashvani News

Maushumi Chakravarty assumed charge as Director General of Akashvani News on May 1. A 1991 batch IIS officer, Chakravarty has vast experience having served in various capacities under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, including its media organizations the Press Information Bureau and Central Bureau of Communication.
In her career spanning over three decades, she has also worked on deputation basis in the National Human Rights Commission and as P.S. to Cabinet Minister. Chakravarty assumed the charge after superannuation of Vasudha Gupta as Principal DG.