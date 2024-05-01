            

      Maushumi Chakravarty assumes charge as director general of Akashvani News

      Maushumi Chakravarty assumed the charge after superannuation of Vasudha Gupta as Principal DG.

      By  Storyboard18May 1, 2024 5:48 PM
      Maushumi Chakravarty assumes charge as director general of Akashvani News
      A 1991 batch IIS officer, Chakravarty has vast experience of working in several media organisations of the I&B Ministry

      Maushumi Chakravarty assumed charge as Director General of Akashvani News on May 1. A 1991 batch IIS officer, Chakravarty has vast experience having served in various capacities under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, including its media organizations the Press Information Bureau and Central Bureau of Communication.

      In her career spanning over three decades, she has also worked on deputation basis in the National Human Rights Commission and as P.S. to Cabinet Minister. Chakravarty assumed the charge after superannuation of Vasudha Gupta as Principal DG.


      Tags
      First Published on May 1, 2024 5:44 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Hero MotoCorp sold 533,585 units of motorcycles, scooters in April 2024

      Hero MotoCorp sold 533,585 units of motorcycles, scooters in April 2024

      Brand Makers

      IPG Mediabrands chief Shashi Sinha's succession plan revealed; 'It has to be an insider...'

      IPG Mediabrands chief Shashi Sinha's succession plan revealed; 'It has to be an insider...'

      Brand Makers

      Freshworks appoints its CEO Girish Mathrubootham as executive chairman

      Freshworks appoints its CEO Girish Mathrubootham as executive chairman

      Brand Makers

      Havas India elevates Nikhil Guha as executive creative director

      Havas India elevates Nikhil Guha as executive creative director

      Brand Makers

      Rohit Sharma turns 37: A look at the Hitman's greatest brand hits

      Rohit Sharma turns 37: A look at the Hitman's greatest brand hits

      Brand Makers

      Travis Scott turns 33: Setting 'La Flame' to the brand stage

      Travis Scott turns 33: Setting 'La Flame' to the brand stage

      Brand Makers

      Infinity Advertising Services appoints Satyendra Mallik as CEO

      Infinity Advertising Services appoints Satyendra Mallik as CEO