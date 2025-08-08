Indian Railways’ 45 paise travel insurance offers cover up to Rs 10 Lakh; How to get It on IRCTC

Passengers booking train tickets online via the IRCTC platform can opt for a travel insurance cover of up to ₹10 lakh by paying just 45 paise. This facility is offered under the Optional Travel Insurance Scheme (OTIS) launched by Indian Railways, aimed at providing financial security in the event of train accidents or related mishaps.

The OTIS scheme is a low-cost insurance option rolled out by Indian Railways in collaboration with partner insurance companies. It is available exclusively to passengers with Confirmed or RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) tickets booked through the IRCTC website or mobile app.

During the booking process, passengers can either opt in or opt out of the scheme. If they choose to opt in, a nominal premium of 45 paise per passenger, per journey (inclusive of taxes) is added to the ticket fare.

According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s recent statement in the Lok Sabha, insurance companies have settled 333 claims in the past five years, disbursing a total of Rs 27.22 crore to passengers or their families.

What the insurance covers The scheme provides compensation for death, disability, and injuries caused by train accidents, including derailments, collisions, and terrorist attacks. The coverage details are as follows:

Event Insurance Payout Death - Rs 10 lakh Permanent total disability - Rs 10 lakh Permanent partial disability - Up to Rs 7.5 lakh Hospitalisation expenses for injuries - Up to Rs 2 lakh Transportation of mortal remains - Rs 10,000

How to avail the scheme on IRCTC

Book an e-ticket via IRCTC website or app – The insurance is available only for online bookings.

Select the insurance option – While booking, tick the checkbox to opt in for the scheme.

Pay the 45 paise premium – The premium is automatically added to your ticket fare once selected.

Receive your policy via SMS/email – After booking, the insurer sends the policy details and a link to update nominee information to your registered mobile number and email.

Update nominee details – Providing nominee details is mandatory for claims processing and must be done through the insurer’s link.

How claims are processed

In the event of an unfortunate incident, the passenger or their nominee must contact the insurance company directly. The IRCTC is not involved in the claims process. Claims must be submitted with all required documents as mentioned in the insurance policy. The entire settlement process is handled between the insured passenger (or nominee) and the insurer.

Who is not eligible?

Passengers booking tickets at physical railway counters

Waitlisted ticket holders

Children under 5 years of age