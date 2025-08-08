91% of Gen Z in India turn to social media for news: Google-Kantar study

ADVERTISEMENT
Social media has emerged as the primary source of news for India’s Generation Z, with 91 per cent of respondents citing it as their go-to platform for updates, according to a joint report by Google and Kantar. Video platforms follow closely, used by 88 per cent of Gen Z for news consumption.
The study, Bridging the Gap: Reimagining News for Gen Z, surveyed more than 4,000 individuals aged between 15 and 28 across 40 markets and eight language clusters. It highlights the ways in which this digitally native generation is reshaping the news landscape.
Gen Z accounts for around 16 per cent of India’s urban population — approximately 86 million people — and is the country’s most internet-connected demographic. Data from Kantar ICUBE Urban 2024 indicates that 87 per cent of Gen Z use the internet, compared to an urban average of 75 per cent.
Their news feeds typically combine content from institutional publishers, independent creators and meme pages. Independent creators often surpass traditional outlets in capturing attention, employing conversational language, immersive storytelling and visually engaging formats. The report notes that 48 per cent of respondents follow niche or civic creators, while 43 per cent follow news organisations.
Read More: YouTube’s new AI to spot under-18s on adult accounts, even if they’ve lied about their age
However, established news publishers continue to enjoy greater levels of trust. Forty-seven per cent of those surveyed said they trust news organisations, compared with 38 per cent for civic creators and 39 per cent for niche creators. “This generation… isn’t just consuming news, they’re curating their own experience of it,” said Biswapriya Bhattacharjee, Director – B2B & Technology, Insight Division, Kantar.
The study also identifies clear patterns in language preferences. While 42 per cent prefer English for reading articles, local languages are dominant for video (56 per cent) and audio (57 per cent) formats. This is attributed to ease of understanding, stronger emotional resonance and higher shareability.
Generative AI is emerging as an important tool for this demographic, with 84 per cent using it to obtain quick answers, simplify complex subjects or translate content.