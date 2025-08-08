Ex-Tata employee bequeaths prime property to caregiver's granddaughter who brought him comfort in his final years

ADVERTISEMENT
The city civil court in Ahmedabad has granted a young woman the right to inherit a flat bequeathed to her by an 89-year-old man who cherished her as his own child.
Gustad Borjorji Engineer, a former Tata industries employee, passed away in February 2014. Just a month before his death, he wrote a will leaving his 159-square yard flat in Shahibaug, Ahmedabad, to then- 13-year-old Amisha Makwana - the granddaughter of his long-time caregiver.
Engineer, who had no children and lost his wife in 2001, formed a deep conversation with Amisha over the years. she would often visit him with her grandmother, who worked as a cook for his family.
According to his will, signed and notarised on 12 February 2014 in the presence of two witnesses, Engineer wanted Amisha to inherit the property. Since she was a minor at the time, he appointed his nephew, Behram Engineer, as her legal guardian until adulthood.
In 2023, Amisha, now an adult, approached the court through her lawyer, advocate Adil Saiyed, seeking probate - the legal process to confirm the validity of the will. She told the court that Engineer had been like family, caring for her out of love and affection.
The court issued a public notice inviting objections, but none were raised. Even Engineer's brother submitted a No Objection Certificate supporting Amisha's claim.
On 2 August 2025, the court granted probate and a succession certificate, officially transferring ownership of the flat to her.
Now working in the human resources department of a private firm, Amisha recalls Engineer - who she called "Tai" - as her greatest source of care and protection.
“He was like both my mother and father. Until I was 13, he was my protective shield,” she told The Times of India.
She also revealed that Engineer had once considered adopting her but decided against it to preserve her identity. “He didn’t want to change my religion or separate me from my parents. He always hoped I would be loved by both families,” she said.