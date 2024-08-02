Meesho appoints former Flipkart exec Surojit Chatterjee as independent director

Meesho, the e-commerce marketplace, has announced the appointment of four Independent Directors to its Board including Surojit Chatterjee, who was the former Senior Vice President (SVP) of Flipkart and the Chief Product Officer (CPO) of Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Other Independent Directors include Kalpana Morparia, Hari S. Bhartia, and Rohit Bhagat. Each brings a wealth of expertise from various sectors to further drive Meesho's mission of democratising internet commerce.

The appointments are said to be instrumental in navigating the evolving e-commerce landscape and advancing the company’s strategic goals to become the preferred e-commerce destination for the next billion users in the country.

Bhartia is the Founder and Co-chairman of Jubilant Bhartia Group (with a market cap of approximately $7.65 billion). He is also the Co-Chairman and Managing Director of Jubilant Pharmova as well as Co-Chairman of Jubilant Ingrevia and Jubilant FoodWorks- the master franchisee of Domino's Pizza & Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in India.

Bhartia is a former President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and a key contributor to various educational, scientific, and technological programs of the Government of India.

Morparia is a veteran leader in India's financial sector with over 45 years of experience and is recognised as one of the most powerful women in Indian business. She currently serves as an independent non-executive director on the boards of HSBC Holdings, Hindustan Unilever Limited, and Philip Morris International Inc., along with being an ex-board member of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. She is a governing board member of the Bharti Foundation, Foundation for Audit Quality and the Generation India Foundation. Additionally, she serves as an advisor to Temasek International.

Bhagat is currently the non-executive Chairman of the Board at PhonePe, an Independent Director at AssetMark and the Lead Independent Trustee of the Franklin Templeton ETF Trust. His previous board and advisory roles span companies like Axis Bank, Flipkart, and FreeCharge, reflecting his deep understanding of diverse industries. His domain expertise is in Financial Services, FinTech, Capital Markets and Tech-enabled Services.

Meesho’s board also includes co-founders Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Investments and M&A at Prosus Ventures, Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners, Mukul Arora, Co-Managing Partner at Elevation Capital, and Sarthak Misra, Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers.