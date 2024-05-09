            

      Metro Brands appoints Meenakshi Samantaray as head of marketing

      Previously, Meenakshi Samantaray, worked as vice president - marketing and communications, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (B2B).

      By  Storyboard18May 9, 2024 1:13 PM
      Meenakshi Samantaray started her career at Hindustan Unilever, and went on to work across Future Group India and Acc Cement. At HUL, under the brand management division, she looked after brand building and media planning- ATL/BTL, media ( Digital and mainstream), public relations, Assisted shopper's selling program in store for Body lotions category.

      Meenakshi Samantaray, who worked as vice president - marketing and communications, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (B2B), has joined Metro Brands as head of marketing.

      She stated, "After spending an enriching half decade with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, it was time to take the next strategic career move. As a protege of Unilever and Future Group India, my heart and core have always been in the lifestyle and retail category. A large part of me has always been inclined to return to a space that could allow me to amalgamate my experience in live entertainment and sports marketing."

      The post further added, "And it seems destiny was on my side! I am thrilled to announce that I am joining Metro Brands Limited as the Head of Marketing for their Sports Division."

      First Published on May 9, 2024 1:13 PM

