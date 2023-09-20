Nestle picks WPP Openmind as its media agency in Europe

Nestle has picked WPP Openmind as its media agency in Europe. This move is in the middle of a cost of living crisis that is altering shopping habits and influencing Nestle’s ambition to target consumers more efficiently.

At a time when there is a decrease in global ad spending, scoring Nestle's agency business is a major win for WPP Openmind, as per Reuters. WPP in August downgraded its full-year growth forecast due to lower spending by technology companies.

The result (of the contract) will be better decision-making and media planning to allow campaigns to build brands and win consumer attention at scale," a Nestle spokesperson said.