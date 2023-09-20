comScore

Nestle picks WPP Openmind as its media agency in Europe

At a time when there is a decrease in global ad spending, scoring Nestle's agency business is a major win for WPP Openmind.

By  Storyboard18Sep 20, 2023 9:32 AM
WPP Openmind will coordinate Nestle's marketing communications - from space buying and planning to campaign activation - for its more than 2,000 brands including Kit Kat and Nescafe. (Representative Image: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

Nestle has picked WPP Openmind as its media agency in Europe. This move is in the middle of a cost of living crisis that is altering shopping habits and influencing Nestle’s ambition to target consumers more efficiently.

At a time when there is a decrease in global ad spending, scoring Nestle's agency business is a major win for WPP Openmind, as per Reuters. WPP in August downgraded its full-year growth forecast due to lower spending by technology companies.

The result (of the contract) will be better decision-making and media planning to allow campaigns to build brands and win consumer attention at scale," a Nestle spokesperson said.

WPP Openmind will coordinate Nestle's marketing communications - from space buying and planning to campaign activation - for its more than 2,000 brands including Kit Kat and Nescafe, the Reuters report further revealed. Nestle declined to comment on how much it spends on advertising in Europe.


First Published on Sep 20, 2023 9:31 AM

