Nestle picks WPP Openmind as its media agency in Europe

Nestle has picked WPP Openmind as its media agency in Europe. This move is in the middle of a cost of living crisis that is altering shopping habits and influencing Nestle’s ambition to target consumers more efficiently.
At a time when there is a decrease in global ad spending, scoring Nestle's agency business is a major win for WPP Openmind, as per Reuters. WPP in August downgraded its full-year growth forecast due to lower spending by technology companies.
The result (of the contract) will be better decision-making and media planning to allow campaigns to build brands and win consumer attention at scale," a Nestle spokesperson said.
WPP Openmind will coordinate Nestle's marketing communications - from space buying and planning to campaign activation - for its more than 2,000 brands including Kit Kat and Nescafe, the Reuters report further revealed. Nestle declined to comment on how much it spends on advertising in Europe.