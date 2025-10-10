Donald Trump slams Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize; calls Obama’s win ‘for doing nothing’

ADVERTISEMENT
U.S. President Donald Trump has reignited controversy over former President Barack Obama’s 2009 Nobel Peace Prize, saying Obama “got it for nothing.” Speaking from the White House just ahead of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize announcement, Trump suggested that his own efforts toward achieving global peace were far more deserving of recognition.
“He got it for doing nothing. Obama got a prize… he didn’t even know what for. He got elected, and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country,” Trump said in a pointed remark that has since drawn global attention.
Trump’s comments came while unveiling details of his new Gaza Peace Plan, which he claimed had secured tentative agreements from both Israel and Hamas.
Since returning to office in January, Trump has repeatedly hinted that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his diplomatic interventions. He often touts himself as the “most effective peacemaker,” citing the end of what he called “eight endless wars.”
Speaking at the United Nations last month, he even declared, “I’ve ended seven un-endable wars,” a statement that fact-checkers have since challenged.
The Nobel Committee is set to announce this year’s laureates on Friday, and Trump’s renewed remarks appear timed to insert himself into the global conversation.
Trump also referenced his alleged role in easing tensions between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize, awarded just eight months into his first term, was controversial at the time. The Nobel Committee had cited his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy,” though critics called the decision “premature” and politically motivated.
