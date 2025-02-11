Patanjali Foods reports 71% jump in Q3 profit, driven by cooking oils

ADVERTISEMENT
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev-owned Patanjali Foods has declared its third quarter result for the fiscal year 2025 on Monday. The seller of edible oil, biscuits, and snacks reported a 71 percent rise in third-quarter profit driven by demand for its cooking oils business. The company's profit stood at Rs 371 crore for the three months ended December 31.
Last month, Patanjali Foods' peer Adani Wilmar reported a twofold rise in Q3 profit, aided by demand for its cooking oils.
Patanjali Foods' revenue from the operation of the company clocked at Rs 9,103.13 crore in Q3 FY 25 compared to Rs 7,910.70 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year.
The Haridwar-based company's total income surged to Rs 9,143.78 crore, while the EBITDA grew 6.4 percent to Rs 581.24 crore in the same period.
In Q3 FY25, the edible oil segment recorded revenues of Rs 6,717.47 crore compared to Rs 5,482.64 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a 22.5 percent YoY rise.
The branded edible oils contributed to 75 percent of the total edible oil sales.
The biscuits and confectionary segment witnessed 1.64 percent YoY growth from Rs 388.98 crore to Rs 395.37 crore in Q3 FY25.
The Nutrela soya protein reported a revenue of Rs 138.66 crore, a 4.83 percent increase.
During the December quarter, the FMCG industry reported a decline in demand due to a slowdown in urban consumption.
Patanjali Foods' FMCG segment contributed 22.19 percent to the revenue from operations in Q3 FY25.
According to Patanjali Foods, marketing efforts across multiple channels, including digital campaigns, metro and transit media campaigns, OTT and CTV outreach, yielded results.