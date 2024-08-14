PepsiCo India CMO Tarun Bhagat takes up additional charge as Lead -away from home channel

Tarun Bhagat, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at PepsiCo (India Beverages) has been given an additional charge as the Lead for away from home channel.
PepsiCo India for some time now has strategically been looking to build and expand its away-from-home retail channel.
Bhagat, who has been associated with the company for over 16 years, was promoted to the role of CMO in May last year.
He started his journey with the beverage manufacturer in May 2008 as Assistant Brand Manager, Pepsi and Tropicana. He then transitioned through various roles within the company.
In 2010, he was promoted to General Manager and Brand Manager (Mountain Dew), and in 2013, went on to become the Vice President- Marketing (Pepsi). In 2014, he served as Associate Director (Quaker India and Global Nutrition Group) and in 2015, went on to become the Associate Director- Marketing and Innovation (Lay’s and Global Snack Group), from the Dubai office.
He then held the position of Brand Director (Pepsi, Gatorade, and Aquafina) in 2018, and in 2021, served as Senior Director – Marketing (Mountain Dew, 7Up, Mirinda- International Beverages), before becoming the CMO, last year.
Before joining PepsiCO, he served as Group Product Manager- Kingfisher Beer at United Breweries from November 2007 to June 2008.
He started his career with LG Electronics as a Product Manager- Refrigerators, Overseas Sales and Marketing in April 2004. Bhagat then served as Communication Manager- Air Conditioners from June 2006 to November 2007.
Bhagat completed his Masters in International Business from Symbiosis in 2004 and later did multiple certifications from Harvard Business School.