RIL’s Jio Platforms Q2 profit rises 12.8% to Rs 7,379 crore; Subscriber base tops 500 million

Reliance Industries Limited’s (RIL) telecom arm, Jio Platforms Limited, on Friday reported a 12.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter of FY26. The company’s PAT stood at Rs 7,379 crore, up from Rs 6,539 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue from operations grew 14.6% YoY to Rs 36,332 crore, compared to Rs 31,709 crore in Q2 FY25. The company’s EBITDA rose 17.7% YoY to Rs 18,757 crore during the July–September quarter.
Jio’s subscriber base crossed the 500 million mark during the quarter, reaching 506 million users as of September 30, 2025. Monthly churn remained stable at 1.9%, with a net addition of 8.3 million subscribers in Q2.
“Jio has proudly served over 500 million subscribers, addressing multiple digital needs of their everyday life,” said Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm.
The company’s average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 211.4, driven by higher customer engagement and continued adoption of 5G promotional offers.
As of September 2025, the Jio True 5G user base reached 234 million, accounting for nearly 50% of total wireless traffic.
During the quarter, Jio added over one million new homes each month to its fixed broadband network, taking the total number of connected premises to 23 million.