Polycab India Q2 ad spend rises to Rs 32 crore; Ex-Vistara CFO Niyant Maru appointed finance head

Polycab India Ltd on Friday reported a strong set of numbers for the July–September quarter of FY2025-26, with profit rising 56.7% year-on-year to Rs 674.7 crore, compared to Rs 430 crore in the same period last year.
For the first half of FY26, the company’s cumulative profit stood at Rs 1,242 crore.
Revenue from operations grew 18% year-on-year to Rs 6,339 crore in Q2 FY26, against Rs 5,365 crore in Q2 FY25. The wires and cables segment continued to be the mainstay of Polycab’s business, contributing 84% of total sales, while electrical goods accounted for around 7%.
Advertising and promotional expenses rose modestly to Rs 32 crore in Q2 FY26, from Rs 30.7 crore a year earlier.
Meanwhile, the company’s board approved the appointment of Niyant Maru as Executive President – Finance, effective October 17, 2025. He will assume charge as Chief Financial Officer (Whole-Time Key Managerial Personnel) from October 28, 2025, under Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013.
Maru, 62, is a Chartered Accountant with over 35 years of experience across industries including cosmetics, steel, telecom, hotels, real estate, infrastructure, and aviation. He spent 28 years with the Tata Group and most recently served as CFO of Tata SIA Airlines (Vistara) before its merger with Air India, where he later superannuated as Senior Vice President – Finance in May 2025.