Today in AI | Create Diwali portraits on Nano Banana AI | Sam Altman promises better ChatGPT-6 update

ADVERTISEMENT
The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.
Diwali 2025 Nano Banana AI prompts; Turn Diwali selfies into dazzling couple portraits
Unlike standard photo filters, Gemini Nano Banana uses advanced AI to craft detailed, high-resolution portraits featuring glowing diyas, ornate sarees, embroidered sherwanis, and vibrant festive settings. The trend has caught on quickly among couples eager to share creative and personalised Diwali images online.
Sam Altman promises major improvements with GPT-6 after rocky GPT-5 launch
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has indicated that GPT-6 will be a substantial upgrade over the company’s recently launched ChatGPT-5, following a challenging rollout earlier this year. ChatGPT-5, released in August, was described by Altman as the most advanced AI large language model currently available. He revealed that he personally prefers ChatGPT-5 over any other AI model, though many users and experts were less impressed, arguing that the update fell short of expectations.
Perplexity CEO warns iPhone users against fake Comet app on App Store
Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, has issued a warning to iPhone users, advising them not to download any app claiming to be Comet from the Apple App Store. Srinivas revealed that the app currently listed under a similar name is a fraudulent version with no affiliation to Perplexity.
ChatGPT may soon add Direct Messages, turning the AI app into a social platform
After the launch of its AI video app Sora, OpenAI is reportedly testing a new social media-style feature within ChatGPT — Direct Messages (DMs). The feature, currently spotted in testing for the Android version of the ChatGPT app, could enable both one-on-one and group conversations, allowing users to chat, collaborate, and share AI-generated content directly within the platform.