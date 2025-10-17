Perplexity CEO warns iPhone users against fake Comet app on App Store

ADVERTISEMENT
Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, has issued a warning to iPhone users, advising them not to download any app claiming to be Comet from the Apple App Store. Srinivas revealed that the app currently listed under a similar name is a fraudulent version with no affiliation to Perplexity.
The official iOS version of Comet, Perplexity’s AI-powered browser, is still under development and has not yet been released. The fake app, named “Cornet AI”, has copied Comet’s branding and falsely claims to be powered by Perplexity. Srinivas described the app as spam and urged users to avoid it.
The incident highlights serious security risks associated with fake apps, including potential data theft, privacy breaches, and malware infections. Srinivas advised anyone who has already downloaded the suspicious app to delete it immediately and monitor their devices for unusual activity.
Comet has already been launched on Android, where it has received positive feedback for its AI-driven features, such as real-time search, contextual answers, and transparent sourcing. The forthcoming iOS version is expected to provide similar capabilities, but users must wait until it is officially available. Srinivas confirmed that official notifications will be sent out when the legitimate iOS app is ready for pre-registration or download.
As AI-driven apps gain popularity, the emergence of copycat applications has become increasingly common. Srinivas encouraged users to verify app developers, avoid third-party links, and follow only trusted sources for updates.
Perplexity’s warning serves as a timely reminder for iPhone users to exercise caution in a rapidly expanding and competitive app ecosystem, particularly as Comet’s iOS launch draws nearer.