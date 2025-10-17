Wipro’s US workforce now 80% local as company eases H1-B dependence

ADVERTISEMENT
IT services major Wipro is steadily reducing its reliance on the H1-B visa workforce amid growing regulatory and geopolitical uncertainty.
Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil said, “A large part of our workforce in the US is localized. So, first of all, we don’t see a supply issue from an H1-B perspective.”
He added that over 80% of Wipro’s US workforce is now localized, and the company has issued fewer than 250 H1-B visas in the past five years.
“We have been progressively reducing our dependence on H1-Bs. Either through subcontractors or otherwise, we don’t see any impact. We’ve built strong delivery centers in the US and continue to expand in line with demand,” Govil noted.
On hiring, Govil said Wipro’s net headcount increased in Q2 FY26, supported by fresh campus hires. “As our project conversion to revenue improves, we will continue to hire both laterally and from campuses,” he added.
Wipro added 2,260 employees during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, taking its total headcount to 235,492.
The company also reported a further decline in attrition, which fell to 14.9% in Q2 FY26, down from 15.1% in Q1 FY26, according to its BSE filing.
For the quarter, Wipro’s consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 3,246 crore, up 1.15% year-on-year, while revenue from operations rose 2% to Rs 22,697 crore compared with Rs 22,302 crore in the same period last year.