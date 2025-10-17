Porsche eyes Michael Leiters as possible successor to CEO Oliver Blume

ADVERTISEMENT
Automobile giant Porsche is reportedly considering Michael Leiters, former CEO of McLaren, as a potential successor to Oliver Blume, according to a Reuters report. The move comes amid growing investor concerns over Blume's dual leadership roles as CEO of both Porsche and Volkswagen Group, a position he has held for the past three years.
Michael Leiters began his professional journey at Porsche AG, where he spent over a decade in senior roles that highlighted his engineering expertise. Starting in technical positions, he swiftly advanced to become SUV Line Director, overseeing the development of key models such as the Cayenne and Macan.
In 2014, Leiters joined Ferrari as Chief Technology Officer, a role he held until 2021. During his tenure, he led major advancements in hybrid and electrification technologies, helping Ferrari strike a balance between its storied legacy and cutting-edge innovation. His contributions played a pivotal role in keeping Ferrari competitive, earning him industry recognition and accolades for his work.
In 2022, Leiters took the helm at McLaren as CEO. His leadership focused on streamlining the product lineup and strengthening quality control, setting a new direction for the brand amid evolving market challenges.
Blume has led Porsche since 2015, and while speculation around leadership change grows, he has made no indication of stepping down from his position at Volkswagen.
Born on June 6, 1968, in Brunswick, Blume holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering. He began his academic journey at TU Braunschweig in 1988 and completed his doctorate in Vehicle Engineering from the Institute of Vehicle Technology at Tongji University, Shanghai, in 2001.
Blume started his career in 1994 through the international trainee program at AUDI AG. Over the next decade, he held several senior roles, including:
Head of Body Construction for the Audi A3
Head of the AUDI AG Pilot Plant
Head of Planning and the Pilot Series Centre at SEAT S.A., Barcelona
He later moved to Volkswagen in 2009 as Head of Production Planning, and in 2013, joined the Executive Board of Porsche AG for Production and Logistics. Two years later, in 2015, he was appointed Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, and in 2018, became a Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG.