ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 sets viewership record on JioCinema & Star Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 has enjoyed a spectacular start, with early matches delivering record-breaking numbers across digital and linear platforms.
According to data released jointly by ICC and Jio Hotstar, the first 13 matches of the tournament have already reached over 60 million viewers, a five-fold increase over the 2022 edition, while the total watch-time has hit 7 billion minutes, up 12 times from the previous tournament.
The India vs Pakistan clash on 5 October shattered digital records with a reach of 28.4 million and 1.87 billion minutes consumed. The India vs Australia match on 12 October recorded 4.8 million peak concurrent viewers on Jio Hotstar.
On television, the India vs Pakistan match has become the highest-rated league stage match in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup history. The first 11 matches, including India’s matches against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa delivered a reach of 72 million, marking a 166 percent increase from the previous edition. Viewing minutes surged 327 percent to 6.3 billion.
The live coverage of India matches is being broadcast in five languages, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, across Jio Hotstar, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu, and Star Sports 2 Kannada.
Read More: Women’s World Cup 2025 set to deliver 70% surge in ad revenues; India-game TV spots up 40%, OTT CPMs up 50%