Former I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra joins CEAT board as Independent Director

Tyre manufacturer CEAT has appointed Apurva Chandra, a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1988 Maharashtra cadre and former Secretary in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B), as an Independent Director on its board.
The company announced the appointment following its board meeting held on October 17, 2025, stating that Chandra will serve a five-year term beginning the same day, subject to shareholders’ approval.
"Apurva Chandra appointed, pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, as an Additional Director in the capacity of NonExecutive, Independent Director of the Company for a consecutive period of 5 (five) years from October 17, 2025, to October 16, 2030 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of shareholders."
Chandra, who most recently served as Secretary in the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, brings over 36 years of experience in public administration, industrial policy, and governance.
Over his career, he has held several key positions, including Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Director General (Acquisition) in the Ministry of Defence, Principal Secretary (Industries) in the Government of Maharashtra, and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.
He has also represented India on reputed international bodies such as the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and has served on the boards of major public sector enterprises including GAIL (India) Ltd, Petronet LNG, and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).
An alumnus of IIT Delhi, Chandra holds a Master’s degree in Structural Engineering and a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, along with a Diploma in Business Finance from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India and an Accountancy Certificate from the London School of Economics.
Alongside Chandra’s induction, CEAT also appointed Paras K. Chowdhary as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director, effective October 17. The company’s board committees -including the Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee were reconstituted accordingly.
The board also approved the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and released an updated policy for determining materiality of events, which will be made available on its website.