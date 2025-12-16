Intel announces senior leadership appointments in government affairs, marketing & communications and Advanced tech strategy

Intel Corporation today announced senior leadership appointments in three core functions - government affairs, marketing & communications and advanced technology strategy - strengthening the company’s engagement with customers, policymakers, and global stakeholders while advancing its long-term strategy.

Robin Colwell to Lead Government Affairs

Robin Colwell has joined Intel as senior vice president of government affairs, as per a release by the company, where she will lead the company’s global engagement with policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders. She will focus on building trust, advancing Intel’s strategic priorities, and positioning the company at the intersection of public policy, technology, and manufacturing. Her leadership will be critical as Intel navigates policy, trade, national security, and opportunities with governments around the world. Colwell most recently served as deputy assistant to President Donald J. Trump and deputy director of the National Economic Council, developing Administration policies across all sectors of the U.S. economy. She previously advised clients on telecommunications, technology, and cybersecurity policy issues at the BGR Group. She will be based in Washington, D.C.

“Robin’s broad experience and deep understanding of complex legal and policy environments will be invaluable to Intel,” said Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel. “She has a rare ability to navigate dynamic policy environments and deliver outcomes that benefit businesses, policymakers, and the communities they serve.”

Robin’s appointment follows that of James Chew as vice president of Intel Government Technologies. James brings exceptional leadership experience and deep expertise in both government contracting and advanced technology markets that will help Intel strengthen its position as a trusted partner to the U. S. Government. James will work closely with Robin to strengthen the Government Affairs team.

Annie Shea Weckesser to Lead Communications and Marketing

Annie Shea Weckesser has been appointed senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer (CMCO). She will lead Intel’s newly integrated global marketing and communications organization, unifying corporate reputation, brand strategy, and market engagement.

Weckesser joins Intel from SambaNova, where she served as chief marketing officer and helped build the company’s brand and drive demand for its AI platforms. She previously led U.S. marketing and communications at NIO Inc. and spent nearly a decade in global marketing and communications roles at Cisco. She will be based in Santa Clara.

“Intel’s future depends on how well we connect with our customers, partners, and stakeholders – and how they experience our products, brand, and innovation,” said Tan. “Annie has the experience and vision to bring these elements together in ways that move markets and inspire teams. Her leadership will be essential as we sharpen our message and position Intel for long-term success.”

Pushkar Ranade to Serve as Interim Chief Technology Officer

In addition to his current role as chief of staff to the CEO, Pushkar Ranade will also serve as interim chief technology officer to help formulate the company’s advanced technology strategy and to consolidate and develop critical emerging technologies, such as quantum computing, advanced interconnects, and novel materials within the new CTO Office.

Over the course of his Intel career, Pushkar has made important contributions to the definition, development, and high-volume ramp of multiple Intel Foundry process technology nodes. He holds a PhD in Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and is a widely published and prolific author and inventor, with deep expertise in semiconductor device physics and transistor process integration. He is based in Santa Clara, CA.

“It is vital that Intel incubate and develop strategically important emerging technologies that will serve as building blocks for computing systems and platforms of the future. Pushkar is intimately familiar with our Products strategy as well as our Foundry strategy, and I am delighted that he will work closely with me to develop our advanced technology strategy and roadmap,” said Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 1:32 PM