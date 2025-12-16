Akasa Air co-founder Neelu Khatri bids goodbye, cites pride in airline’s growth

As she stepped down, Khatri said she was leaving with a heart full of respect and gratitude, and shared images of emotional moments from her farewell

Akasa Air co-founder and senior vice-president for international operations Neelu Khatri has stepped down from her role to pursue a new professional path, announcing her decision through a LinkedIn post reflecting on her journey with the airline. A former Indian Air Force officer, Khatri was part of the founding team of Akasa Air, which began operations in August 2022, and played a central role in setting up the carrier’s operational framework during its early years as it rapidly scaled its domestic network and entered international markets earlier this year.

In her LinkedIn post, Khatri said she was signing off from Akasa Air with pride and gratitude, describing the experience of building the airline as part of the founding team as a journey defined by heart and driven by its people. She stated that from day one the spirit of Akasa had been its employees, adding that she had watched teams build the airline from the ground up with grit, discipline and empathy, turning a vision into reality while navigating turbulence and operational challenges.

Addressing customers, Khatri said their trust had helped refine the product and informed that the airline remained committed to listening and improving every day. She also pointed to Akasa’s future growth, stating that with 196 aircraft yet to be added, the airline’s expansion was sturdy and that Akasa as a brand had truly arrived.

As she stepped down, Khatri said she was leaving with a heart full of respect and gratitude, and shared images of emotional moments from her farewell, including a piece of an engine blade removed after a bird hit that colleagues had converted into a keepsake. She described the memorabilia as a lifelong possession symbolising her time at the airline and thanked the team for the privilege of being part of what she termed a legendary journey, adding that Akasa had been given its wings by its people.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 2:36 PM