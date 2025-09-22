Metro Brands to pass GST benefits to consumers; to cut prices by 40%

ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Brands, the Mumbai-based multi-brand footwear retailer, plans to reduce prices on around 40% of its products following the recent GST revision, aiming to pass the tax benefits directly to consumers at checkout.
CEO Nissan Joseph in an interview with CNBC-TV18 explained that the impact will differ across the company’s banners. Budget-focused brands like Walkway, where most products are priced under Rs 1,000, are expected to see significant benefits, while premium brands such as Crocs and Clarks will experience minimal changes. For mid-range products, Metro and Mochi will reprice select items to fall within the lower tax bracket, making them more attractive to price-sensitive customers.
“The GST cut gives us an opportunity to adjust pricing strategically,” Joseph said. “Items priced just above the threshold can now be brought into the lower tax bracket, creating value for both customers and retailers without the need for additional discounts.” This approach could particularly enhance end-of-season sales, as items near the ₹2,500 range will effectively receive GST-driven reductions without extra markdowns.
Metro Brands has also updated its billing systems to ensure savings are reflected at checkout, making it easy for consumers to realize the benefits of the tax revision.
On growth prospects, Joseph expressed confidence in the company’s long-term performance. Despite some subdued quarters, Metro Brands has doubled sales since fiscal 2018-19 and expects initiatives like the GST-driven price cuts to support a return to double-digit growth guidance.
