Reaching for the stars with Arun Nanda: A tribute by Sandeep Goyal

By Sandeep Goyal

The year was 2001. I was leaving Rediffusion after 8 fantastic years – first as Head of Delhi for four years and then another four as President of the agency. I was moving to Zee Telefilms as Group CEO. It was a big job. Zee was then the largest broadcast network in India. So Diwan Arun Nanda, my boss and Chairman at Rediffusion didn’t even try to stop me – it had already been reported by The Economic Times that I had been hired as India’s highest paid CEO. Mr. Nanda simply said to me, “Go win, always. Do us proud.”

And then started the outpouring of the most love I have ever seen in a departure. Farewells in every office. And a grand finale at the Turf Club in Mumbai. An open red Chevrolet came to pick me and my family from home. A hoarding at Mahalakshmi that simply said, “Don’t Go-yaar …” punning on my surname.

But the reason I am sharing this story is because Mr. Nanda had earlier that day flown someone to Dubai to pick up a farewell gift for me, which he handed me after a really emotional speech – a top-end telescope so that I could always reach for the stars. Last night, I sat on my terrace looking for Mr. Nanda in the night sky – my boss, my guru, my mentor, my hero – as he mingled with stars. Diwan Arun Nanda left for his heavenly abode over the weekend – to make the sky brighter for all of us.

Diwan Nanda was one of a kind. The first gold-medalist of the very first batch of IIM-Ahmedabad (1966) and the first ever Management Trainee hired by Hindustan Lever, Diwan Nanda was credited with the creation of Rin’s ‘lightning’ mnemonic as its brand manager. In 1973, Nanda set up Rediffusion, with Ajit Balakrishnan and Mohammed Khan, which went onto become India’s hottest creative agency over the next two decades – taking home creative awards by the truckful every year, year-after-year. So much so that Rediff stopped participating in award functions.

The man who launched Lakme; he who created The Garden Vareli Woman; he who coined The Zing Thing for Gold Spot; he who made ‘Red & White peene walon ki baat hi kuchh aur hai’ famous; he who gave Eveready the Give Me Red war cry; he who appropriated ‘Whenever you see colour, think of us’ for Jenson & Nicholson paints … Arun Nanda challenged the big multinational agencies of the 70s & 80s by launching India’s very own red-hot creative boutique, Rediffusion – making it the most admired ad agency of that era.

Nanda had 4Cs that have kind of dwindled over the years in Indian advertising. Courage & conviction. Charisma & class.

Mr. Nanda could say ‘no’ to any client when a ‘yes’ was much easier and convenient to say. If Mr. Nanda did not agree with a brief or a creative idea, he just said no. Selling some of the campaigns we celebrate today as evergreens demanded courage, commitment and cerebral greatness. You needed courage and conviction to sell big ideas. I have over the years seen him dig in his heels at Tata Tea, Taj, Airtel, Maruti, Exide, Eveready, Shaw Wallace and more. Clients respected Nanda’s judgment and few would ever argue.

But it was Diwan Saheb, the style icon of Indian advertising, that the industry will miss. His sartorial style. His Mercedes cab that always waited to ferry him around in Lutyens Delhi. Nanda’s derby winning horses. His art collection of some good Jamini Roys, Husains and Anjolie Ela Menons. Arun Nanda had class. Though he never flaunted. Just wore it effortlessly.

In 2021, Mr. Nanda called me home one day. He had been very very sick. He was unable to run Rediffusion any longer, he said, because of his deteriorating health. There were many prospective buyers but Mr. Nanda told me, “Sandeep you understand the Rediffusion DNA better than any one else who has worked with me. I would like you to run Rediffusion again.” I had hung up my boots by then and was concentrating on writing my first novel. I could, however, not say no to DAN. I came back to Rediffusion but insisted that he remain Chairman. I finally took over the mantle after Rediffusion’s landmark 50th year celebration.

Rest in Peace among the stars, Mr. Nanda. Shine bright. I have set up the telescope.