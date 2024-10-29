Rediffusion appoints Rishu Verma as Senior VP and CEO for Konjo

Rediffusion has announced the appointment of Rishu Verma as the agency’s Senior Vice President and the CEO of its new vertical Konjo. As per the company, Konjo will be a specialist agency for startups. Carol Goyal, Executive Director of Rediffusion who also overseas Konjo said, “Rishu comes back to Rediffusion enriched with global experience. We hope he will provide the leadership to clients at both _Konjo_ and Rediff using his cross category experience of many years.”

Verma will be based in Mumbai looking after some of the agency’s existing set of businesses along with spearheading Konjo by offering strategic insights and brand assistance to Indian startups and businesses aiming to advance to the next level. He will be responsible for overseeing operations on his set of businesses, driving business growth and nurturing client relationships.

With almost two decades of experience in advertising and marketing, his last assignment was in dentsu Malaysia where he was working as an Integrated Client Partner for two of their top 5 businesses namely, Toyota and Telekom Malaysia. He worked closely and in collaboration with these businesses to stabilize them and thereafter grow them.

In the last two decades, Verma has not only worked with agencies such as Ogilvy, JWT, Leo Burnett, BBDO and Rediffusion but also worked with TATA Motors looking after the marketing of all its commercial vehicles across India. Some of the noteworthy Indian brands that he has worked on are Cadbury’s (Perk, 5 Star, Gems), Vodafone, TATA Motors, ITC Tobacco brands and TATA Tiscon Rebars.