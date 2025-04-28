Regional and multilingual content propel Tata Motors CVBU's YouTube channel to 1 million subs

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicles Business Unit (CVBU) has announced that its YouTube channel has crossed 1 million subscribers. The achievement highlights the company's growing digital presence and efforts to connect with its customers through useful and engaging content.
"In an age where video accounts for over 80% of global internet traffic and YouTube ranks as the second-most visited website worldwide, Tata Motors crossed the 1 million subscribers mark and generated over 452 million views within 2 years of commencement. It places us among India’s most influential digital storyteller brands," Shubhranshu Singh, Chief Marketing Officer of CVBU Tata Motors told Storyboard18.
Over the past few years, the team at Tata Motors has focused on building a community through their YouTube channel. The content covers a wide range of topics, including product showcases, customer success stories, technology explainers, driver experiences and behind-the-scenes looks at innovations in the commercial vehicle industry.
Singh stated that with more than 1,200 videos produced in 10 languages, a proven strategy that drove up engagement five fold. "We’re not just creating content; we’re building a future-ready, multicultural brand."
"As digital video consumption skyrockets, with over 500 hours of content uploaded to YouTube every minute, earning such engagement , trust and loyalty is as a powerful testament to the emotional connection, cultural relevance, and innovation our brand brings to storytelling at scale," he said.
The channel is now recognized as one of India’s leading YouTube platforms in the commercial vehicle category. Further, Tata Motors plans to continue creating content to keep its growing audience engaged and informed.