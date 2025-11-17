Rs 5,000 Fee for wheelchair use at airports? Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s remark sparks outrage online

ADVERTISEMENT
Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Monday shared a video raising concerns that some Indian passengers may be misusing wheelchair assistance at airports to access priority services — sparking a debate online.
The video, originally posted by a Chinese X user, showed a long queue of passengers seated in wheelchairs being assisted by airport staff. The user claimed that departure lounges on certain US–India routes were “filled with Indians in wheelchairs,” alleging that, due to priority boarding and full-service support, the proportion of passengers requesting wheelchairs could be “as high as 80%.”
Reacting to the clip, Mazumdar-Shaw wrote, “They should charge an additional Rs 5,000 per airport and then they will see how many genuine passengers there are!”
Air India says 30% of passengers on India-US flights ask for wheelchairs.— Bruce (@bruce_barrett) November 15, 2025
Most are able bodied travelers scamming the priority boarding system.
Real disabled passengers get left short.
pic.twitter.com/OtdMXITcHg
Her comment triggered significant backlash, with many arguing that such a fee would unfairly penalise people with disabilities and elderly travellers.
One user wrote, “That is not their fault. If airports created a formal group service with enough assistants for transfers, we may not see this issue. They are often willing to pay — I’ve seen them tip helpers generously.”
Another added, “Most of them are visiting their kids and have language barriers. Without wheelchair assistance, they might struggle to find their gate or navigate immigration.”
A third user criticised Shaw’s remark as “insensitive,” noting that many Indian parents traveling abroad are first-generation international flyers who find airport procedures confusing. “If proper chaperone services were available, families would happily pay,” the user wrote, adding that US airports often allow a gate pass for accompanying elderly parents.