IAS secures MRC accreditation for Amazon DSP measurement integration

Integral Ad Science (IAS), the global media measurement and optimization platform, has received Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for its server-to-server (S2S) integration of Amazon DSP impression, viewability and invalid traffic data into its digital ad measurement platform.
“With the addition of MRC accreditation for Amazon DSP Impressions, Viewability, and Invalid Traffic metrics, advertisers can remain confident that our measurement products meet the highest standards set by the industry,” said Kevin Alvero, Chief Compliance Officer at IAS.
IAS reporting and insights are available for Amazon DSP media buys through a server-to-server (S2S) integration, giving advertisers access to MRC accredited third-party measurement that enables them to understand delivery of these placements. IAS and Amazon DSP operate within an integration model that allows for independent third-party measurement and reporting in near real time using the IAS measurement tags while also accommodating the unique privacy restrictions on Amazon properties.
Specifically, the MRC accreditation applies to IAS’s server-to-server (S2S) integration with Amazon’s Demand Side Platform (DSP) for measurement and reporting of: Display and Video Impressions, Viewable Impressions (including related viewability metrics) and Tracked Ads inclusive of General and Sophisticated Invalid Traffic filtration (GIVT and SIVT) within desktop, mobile web and mobile app for Amazon O&O properties (Amazon Retail and IMDb) and 3P supply sources (APD and 3PX).
Ron Pinelli, SVP, Digital Research and Standards at the MRC said, “Transparency, compliance and quality assurance related to this measurement are critical to measurement users, and we are pleased that IAS has submitted this integration to independent audit to demonstrate validity, reliability and effectiveness.”
"This milestone reinforces our commitment to providing advertisers with trusted, independently verified measurement solutions while maintaining our rigorous privacy standards. This accreditation will help advertisers confidently measure and optimize their campaigns on Amazon DSP,” said Pavan Rajkumar, Head of Supply Quality Partnerships, Amazon Ads.