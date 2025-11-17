Only 30% of Indian workers confident in AI skills despite high usage, says Udemy

ADVERTISEMENT
AI-powered skills acceleration platform Udemy has released a new research report, “Ready or Not: The Emerging Gap Between Awareness and Action in AI Transformation,” revealing a significant skills gap among India-based employees. The study surveyed internet users aged 18–70 and found that while nearly three-quarters are already using AI in their roles, only 30% feel confident in their AI skills.
The report also found that 61% of Indian professionals believe their employers do not provide clear guidance on how to use AI in day-to-day tasks. Most respondents feel it is their personal responsibility to develop AI skills, highlighting a widening enablement gap.
“We’re witnessing one of the most dangerous disconnects in modern workforce history,” said Hugo Sarrazin, President and CEO of Udemy. “Workers understand AI is transformative, but psychological biases and institutional barriers may be preventing them from taking the very actions that could secure their futures. The AI train is at the station, but people are hesitating to board, uncertain of the journey and unprepared for what lies ahead. Organizations that help employees overcome these blind spots now will have a massive competitive advantage.”
The report also exposed a perception gap between employees and hiring managers regarding employability. While 67% of Indian employees view a college degree as necessary for entry-level work, only 32% of hiring managers prioritize degrees—placing demonstrated skills on equal footing.
“The disconnect between what hiring managers seek and what employees prioritize is becoming more evident,” said Vinay Pradhan, Country Manager & Senior Director — India & South Asia, Udemy. “In India, only a small share of graduates find jobs matching their qualifications, not due to lack of potential, but because skills needed by employers are evolving faster than our systems can adapt. Hands-on capabilities are becoming far more valuable than degrees alone. Employers need to create more space for on-the-job learning, while graduates and job seekers must take charge of their own growth. The future will favor those who keep learning, adapting, and building real-world skills.”