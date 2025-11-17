Akon’s Bengaluru concert draws criticism after fans pull at singer’s trousers on stage

ADVERTISEMENT
Akon’s Bengaluru leg of his India Tour, expected to be a high-energy night of nostalgia and chart-topping hits, has instead ignited controversy after a video from the concert went viral. Footage from the 14 November performance shows fans in the front row pulling at the singer’s trousers mid-song, forcing him to adjust them repeatedly even as he continued performing.
???? Akon faces chaos at Bengaluru concert— RAJA BHAIYA (@RAJA_BHAIYA_371) November 16, 2025
Fans yanked his pants mid-performance, leaving him visibly uncomfortable. Basic public decorum clearly took the day off. Gen Z or not, this was embarrassing.#Akon #Bengaluru #ConcertFail #CivicSense #IndiaEvents pic.twitter.com/jwcia3CFyi
The incident has led to widespread backlash online, with many describing the behaviour as harassment and calling it an embarrassment for the city. Akon, who had performed in Delhi on 9 November and is scheduled to conclude his India Tour in Mumbai on 16 November, was interacting with the audience during his track Sexy Bitch when the episode occurred.
The viral clip shows the singer stepping towards the barricades to engage with the VIP section. Instead of reaching out for a handshake, several fans can be seen tugging at his trousers, leaving him visibly uncomfortable. Despite this, Akon continued his performance without stopping the show, a move many praised, even as they condemned those responsible for the disruption.
Social media responses were swift, with users criticising the crowd’s conduct. One user said the behaviour amounted to harassment of an international artist mid-performance, while another remarked that Akon was likely to remember the incident for some time. Others noted that the episode had overshadowed the concert itself, with one widely shared post stating that a significant portion of the show seemed to involve the singer repeatedly reacting to the crowd’s actions.