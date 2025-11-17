Govt to shorten DPDP Rules' 18-month compliance timeline: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

ADVERTISEMENT
Union Minister for Electronics & IT, Railways and I&B Ashwini Vaishnaw reportedly has said that the government is preparing to reduce the compliance timeline under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules, signalling a faster rollout of India’s new data protection regime.
According to CNBCTV-18, Vaishnaw, on Monday, said that the Centre will amend the rules to shorten the current 18-month window that companies have to align with the DPDP framework.
The DPDP Rules, notified on 13 November 2025, currently provide a staggered rollout, with the most stringent obligations, including consent norms, children’s data processing rules, and data fiduciary duties.
“We are in discussions with the industry to further compress the timeline required for compliance,” the Minister reportedly said, adding that many companies are already compliant with global data protection standards such as the GDPR, and thus capable of transitioning faster.
Last week’s notification kickstarted the phased enforcement of the DPDP Act, with foundational provisions coming into force immediately and additional obligations rolling out over 12 and 18 months.
Vaishnaw’s latest remarks indicate the government now wants to accelerate this roadmap, tightening compliance expectations for digital platforms, e-commerce firms, fintechs, social networks, and other data-heavy sectors.
The proposed amendments are expected to push companies to advance their internal readiness, even as the Data Protection Board continues building its enforcement infrastructure.