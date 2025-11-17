FIR lodged against Bigg Boss star Ajaz Khan for sharing fake & objectionable content online

ADVERTISEMENT
An FIR has been registered against actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan for allegedly sharing “fake and objectionable” content on social media, the Indore Police said on November 16.
According to officials, the case was filed after the Crime Branch received complaints that Khan had circulated misleading information along with objectionable videos across multiple platforms. Police said the content had the potential to “disturb public order” and trigger misinformation-led tensions.
A team from the Crime Branch summoned Khan for questioning and seized his mobile phone for forensic analysis as part of the investigation.
Authorities are now examining the nature of the posts, their origin, and the extent of their circulation.
Police officials reportedly added that further action will be taken once the technical evaluation of his devices is complete.
Khan, who has been involved in multiple controversies in the past, has not issued a public statement on the latest case at the time of writing. The investigation is ongoing.
In September also, the police had charged Khan for inciting animosity between communities via a social media post. Irshad Hakim, a resident of Indore, had then filed a complaint that led to the case's registration. Khan had posted a video on Instagram regarding the passing of infamous mobster Salman Lala, which sparked the issue. "I believe that, in spite of the reports that he drowned in the pond, Salman Lala was a good swimmer. Drowning in a pond is not an option for a mobster who swam in the sea. He allegedly stated, "He was killed because he was a Muslim."