Viral video shows Bengaluru auto driver winning praise for act of honesty

A Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver has won widespread praise after returning a passenger’s forgotten bag that was later found to be filled with cash. The gesture, captured in a now viral Instagram video, has been celebrated across social media as a reminder of everyday integrity.
In the clip, the passenger is heard commending the driver for his honesty, explaining that he did not hesitate for a moment before returning the money. The driver, smiling modestly, listens as the passenger expresses gratitude and describes the act as one that restored his faith in humanity.
Social media users have since lauded the auto driver, calling him an example of sincerity and integrity in a world where such gestures are not always expected