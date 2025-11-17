AI adoption hits 92 percent in Indian comms & marketing teams, yet GEO readiness lags: Report

India’s communications and marketing industry is embracing artificial intelligence at unprecedented speed, with 92% of teams already using AI for content creation. Yet this rapid adoption is not matched by the organisational structures needed to support it. According to AI Adoption Among PR Professionals in Asia 2025, a new white paper by One Asia Communications (OAC), India shows strong enthusiasm for AI but remains significantly underprepared for the demands of the Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) era.

India emerges as one of the most optimistic markets in Asia for AI adoption. However, the insights reveal a widening “readiness gap”: communicators use AI actively, but most organisations lack the tools, guidelines and systems required to leverage AI strategically.

India is excited about AI but structurally underprepared

The survey highlights strong interest and experimentation, especially among smaller teams. But this momentum is tempered by the absence of foundational preparation. Key findings from the India segment include:

● 68% of respondents view AI as a positive force ● Smaller organisations (<200 employees) rely heavily on free tools, with 75% experimenting without an AI strategy ● Larger organisations show slightly more structure, yet only 29% have comprehensive AI guidelines ● Skills gaps ranging from 32% to 67% and budget constraints between 25% and 50% are the biggest barriers (large vs small) ● Investments in proprietary AI models, GEO-friendly content architecture and advanced monitoring platforms are still limited

Taken together, these findings form what OAC identifies as India’s emerging “GEO gap”. High usage but low optimisation for a future where generative engines shape how audiences discover and interpret brands.

Why does GEO matter now in India?

GEO is rapidly becoming the next frontier for communications, as generative engines, not traditional search, begin shaping how organisations are found and understood. Ong Hock Chuan, Managing Partner of Maverick Indonesia and a founding member of the OAC network, said, “If your brand does not exist in the generative ecosystem, it may not exist at all. Communicators must design for discoverability, not just visibility.”

Although 50%–58% of Indian respondents recognise that AI-powered search already influences brand reputation, very few have begun optimising communication for generative engines.

India’s communicator is evolving from executor to strategist

AI is reshaping the role of communicators by shifting the focus from execution to judgement, interpretation and strategic counsel. In India, this shift is already visible: more than 80% of teams now use AI for research, insights, and audience interpretation, outpacing the Asian average and signalling a move toward deeper, insight-led work. Siwon Hahm, Chairperson of One Asia Communications and Chief Executive Officer of Hahm Partners, noted, “AI is transforming communicators into insight generators and trust builders. We are moving from doing the work to directing how technology supports human understanding and truth.”

In India:

● Smaller organisations are using AI primarily to scale content and accelerate research ● Larger companies are applying AI to more strategic tasks such as crisis planning, predictive analysis and campaign design ● Across both groups, professionals expect AI to reshape PR work within the next five years

Chetan Mahajan, Founder and CEO of The Mavericks, One Asia Communications’ India partner, said, “GEO represents the single biggest growth opportunity for India’s integrated marketing communications industry. When communication becomes AI discoverable, personalised and anchored in ethical clarity, PR does not become less relevant. It becomes even more essential. However, while there is tremendous excitement around AI in India, our preparedness and investment in proprietary AI capabilities are not keeping pace. The organisations that close this GEO gap fastest will shape the next era of influence.”

What Indian organisations need next