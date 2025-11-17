Redditor’s candid post on leaving Dubai after five years sparks debate on city’s realities

ADVERTISEMENT
A Reddit post titled Finally leaving Dubai after 5 years has drawn significant attention for its unvarnished account of life in the UAE’s most high-profile city, with the user stating that they are relocating after securing a better opportunity abroad. The Redditor described Dubai as overrated, informing that the initial excitement many tourists feel often obscures the realities of living and working in the city. They said they, too, were captivated on first visit but soon realised that day-to-day life bore little resemblance to the polished image seen on social media.
One of the main frustrations they cited was worsening traffic, stating that they spend almost an hour and a half commuting each day despite not living in Sharjah, and noting that congestion grows worse every year. They also pointed to what they described as stagnating salaries and diminishing job opportunities, stating that finding a decent role with a reasonable salary had become increasingly difficult unless one held a European passport, which they categorised as a form of passport privilege.
The user further stated that soaring living costs, particularly rent, had become another major reason for leaving. They alleged that rents were climbing sharply each year without any corresponding improvements in housing quality or services. They concluded their post by advising others considering a move to Dubai to look beyond influencer-led imagery and luxury-focused marketing, stating that the city is far from perfect and that many residents struggle despite its glamorous portrayal.
The post has triggered discussion on social media, with several users agreeing that Dubai’s reality often differs markedly from its glossy presentations. One user informed that even holding a European passport does not guarantee an easy job search, stating that opportunities have tightened considerably. Another user stated that the so-called golden era for expatriates has ended and argued that the city increasingly runs on exploitation.