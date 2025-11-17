Swiggy to introduce new fee on Swiggy One orders for select restaurants

ADVERTISEMENT
Online food delivery aggregator Swiggy Ltd will reportedly begin charging select partner restaurants a new per-order fee for Swiggy One orders starting November 25. According to a report by NDTV Profit, this fee will be levied in addition to the base commission—typically 17–25%—and other charges already applicable to restaurants.
The new fee will be calculated based on the percentage of Swiggy One orders a restaurant receives during each weekly payout cycle.
Swiggy One is the company’s subscription programme that offers members benefits such as free deliveries and exclusive discounts across restaurants, Instamart and Genie services. The membership starts at Rs 75 per month.
Earlier this year, Swiggy had announced plans to impose an additional 2% “collection fee” on select restaurant partners, deducted directly from their payouts. The fee was intended to cover costs associated with processing customer payments on the platform. However, several media reports later suggested that Swiggy deferred the plan following pushback from the National Restaurant Association of India.