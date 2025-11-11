Sanjay Garg appointed Director General (Investigation) at CCPA

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has appointed Sanjay Garg, Director General of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), as the Director General (Investigation) in the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).

According to a notification issued by the Department of Consumer Affairs on November 6, 2025, the appointment has been made under the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 10 and sub-section (2) of section 15 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The order, which partially modifies an earlier notification dated May 2, 2024, assigns the additional charge to Garg in place of Pramod Kumar Tiwari, also a BIS Director General, to facilitate the smooth functioning of the CCPA.

The CCPA, established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, is the country’s apex authority for promoting, protecting, and enforcing the rights of consumers.

Senior civil servant Garg is a 1994-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre. He will also serve as president of India’s National Committee in the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), representing the country on global standardization platforms.

Earlier, Garg served as Additional Secretary at the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Secretary of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). During his tenure, he oversaw digital change in agricultural research management and extended the Kisan Sarathi portal, allowing for real-time interaction between farmers and scientists.

With over three decades of administrative expertise, he has also worked in industrial promotion, defense manufacturing, food logistics, finance, and social development, helping to modernize several industries.