CCPA fines Dikshant IAS, Abhimanu IAS Rs 8 lakh each for deceptive UPSC success claims

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has levied an ₹8 lakh fine each on two prominent coaching institutes, Dikshant IAS and Abhimanu IAS, for misleading advertisements and engaging in unfair trade practices. The action follows complaints from successful Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) candidates who stated their names and photographs were used without consent to falsely claim credit for their results.
Dikshant IAS Concealed Limited Role
The CCPA’s investigation into Dikshant IAS was triggered by a complaint from Mini Shukla (AIR 96, UPSC CSE 2021). Shukla clarified that her only association with the institute was a mock interview—a service for which Dikshant IAS took full credit in its promotional materials.
The institute’s advertisements claimed "200+ Results in UPSC CSE 2021" but could only provide 116 enrolment forms to substantiate the claim. The CCPA found that the institute had deliberately concealed crucial details, creating a false impression that it had contributed to the candidates’ overall UPSC preparation, when its role was restricted to the interview stage.
Abhimanu IAS Used Photos Without Authorisation
In the case of Abhimanu IAS, the CCPA acted on a complaint from Natasha Goyal (AIR 175, UPSC CSE 2022), whose name and photograph were used despite her association being limited to a shared question bank for a mock interview that was never conducted.
Abhimanu IAS was found to have published unsubstantiated claims, including "2200+ Selections since Inception" and "10+ Selections in IAS Top 10." The investigation revealed that for its 2023 claims, 88 of 139 selections had cleared the Prelims and Mains without the institute’s assistance, having only availed a mock interview or question bank.
The CCPA stated the institute omitted material information regarding its "Top 10" claim, with most successes dating back two decades, thus misleading consumers into believing the results were recent. The claim of "2200+ Selections" could not be substantiated with evidence.
Consumer Right to Be Informed Violated
The CCPA emphasized that these deceptive advertisements undermine the consumer’s right to be informed under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. This is critical in the education sector where aspirants invest substantial time and financial resources based on advertised claims.
The regulatory body has now issued 57 notices and imposed total penalties exceeding ₹98.6 lakh on 27 coaching institutes to date. CCPA has urged successful candidates to promptly report any unauthorized use of their data by coaching institutes.