MSO cancellations rise to 1,072 in October; active registrations hold steady at 818

The number of multi-system operators (MSOs) whose registrations have been cancelled, surrendered, or expired rose to 1,072 as of October 31, 2025, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB).
This marks an increase from 1,068 in September, reflecting the government’s continued crackdown on non-compliant operators.
Registered MSOs drop to 818 in Sept as Ministry of I&B tightens crackdown on non-compliant operators
As of October 31, the total number of registered MSOs stood at 818, unchanged since August. The list of registered entities includes Den Networks, Hathway MCN, Indusind Media and Communication, Gondal Cable Communication, Nimbus Television, and Hathway Sonali Om Crystal Cable.
Meanwhile, 114 MSO applications have been cancelled, rejected, or closed by the Ministry. Operatos such as Digicom India, Sasmita Network, Omkar Digital Cable Network, Garuda Television Cable Network, and N Star Media Network are among those listed.
A year ago, in August 2024, there were over 850 registered MSOs, while in 2023 the number was close to 1,000. The steady decline underscores the Ministry’s stricter enforcement of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and related compliance requirements.
MSOs must adhere to several key obligations, including:
- Full compliance with the provisions of the Act and registration conditions.
- Regular updates of subscriber data with the Ministry.
- Annual audits of their distribution systems under Regulation 15(1) of the Interconnection Regulations, 2017.
Failure to meet these obligations results in operators being designated as non-compliant. If they fail to rectify lapses or furnish the required data, the Ministry, under Section 4(7) of the Act, cancels registrations with immediate effect.
In March 2025, the MIB identified 1,045 MSOs as non-compliant, citing issues such as non-submission of subscriber details and missed audits. Since then, the Ministry’s enforcement actions have led to a steady rise in cancellations, with the October data continuing that upward trajectory.