comScore

Brand Makers

SBI's former chairman Rajnish Kumar joins Mastercard India as chairman

The veteran banker has previously served as the chairman of India's largest public sector bank SBI.

By  Storyboard18Sep 14, 2023 7:21 PM
SBI's former chairman Rajnish Kumar joins Mastercard India as chairman
Rajnish Kumar said in the statement that he is keenly looking forward to sharing his knowledge, experience, and expertise with Mastercard as the company becomes an even more deeply embedded player and strategic partner to organizations across the public and private sectors in India. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Rajnish Kumar, who has served as the chairman of State Bank of India, India's largest public sector bank, has joined Mastercard India as chairman. Kumar will guide the South Asia executive leadership team of Mastercard which is led by Gautam Aggarwal, division president for South Asia and country corporate officer, India. Kumar's mandate is to help them navigate the domestic payments landscape.

Kumar holds the position of chairman at the board of the fintech company BharatPe. He also chairs the Board of Governors of management institute MDI based in Gurgaon.

Mastercard India said in a statement, "...in this critical, non-executive advisory role, Kumar will guide Mastercard’s South Asia executive leadership team led by Gautam Aggarwal, Division President for South Asia & Country Corporate Officer, India, in navigating the domestic payments landscape."

“Under Kumar’s invaluable stewardship, Mastercard will seek to further digital payments adoption and acceptance in the market and continue to actively support the government’s Digital India vision in innovative and impactful ways," added Ari Sarker, President, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.

Rajnish Kumar said in the statement that he is keenly looking forward to sharing his knowledge, experience, and expertise with Mastercard as the company becomes an even more deeply embedded player and strategic partner to organizations across the public and private sectors in India.


Tags
First Published on Sep 14, 2023 7:21 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Howard Schultz, Starbucks’ former CEO to step down from the board

Howard Schultz, Starbucks’ former CEO to step down from the board

Brand Makers

Mindshare’s Amin Lakhani: AI will not be AI without human intelligence

Mindshare’s Amin Lakhani: AI will not be AI without human intelligence

Brand Makers

Pooja Sahgal and Shriram Parthasarathy share insights on creativity and marketing post Covid

Pooja Sahgal and Shriram Parthasarathy share insights on creativity and marketing post Covid

Brand Makers

Max Healthcare onboards Mayank Mathur as senior vice president - marketing

Max Healthcare onboards Mayank Mathur as senior vice president - marketing

Brand Makers

Sanjay Mishra moves on from Marico

Sanjay Mishra moves on from Marico

Brand Makers

Byju’s undertakes strategic review of all its assets as it looks to focus on core biz, generate cash

Byju’s undertakes strategic review of all its assets as it looks to focus on core biz, generate cash

Brand Makers

Big Move: Dheeraj Sinha is FCB Group's new CEO for India, SA; Rohit Ohri promoted to global role

Big Move: Dheeraj Sinha is FCB Group's new CEO for India, SA; Rohit Ohri promoted to global role