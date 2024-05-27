Schbang appoints Dhwani Shah as head of media

Dhwani Shah, who led Interactive Avenues as associate business director, has joined Schbang as head of media.
Shah began her career as Iksula and went on to work across Performics India, Ethinos Digital Marketing, Unicare Ingredients and PHD.
As the associate director - performance marketing (Volkswagen | HSBC) at PHD, he led performance strategy and digital lead for BFSI & auto clients at PHD. He worked with a cross functional team of media planners, media supervisors and performance specialists in Search, Social, Display and Programmatic domains to come up with full funnel media strategy right from branding to performance as well as leading client conversations externally and internally with the executing, reporting, planning team.
