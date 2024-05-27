VML's President Saurabh Saksena steps down

Saurabh Saksena, who had taken up the role of president, India at VML, has decided to step down.

He stated, "A rewarding stint at VML India draws to an end, as I've decided to move on. Thanks, Jon, Beth Ann, Beth, Stefan, Hari, Marc, Bernadette, Nick, Camellia, Symon, and the rest of the team, for the great time I had, working with you."

He started his career at Clarion Communications and went on to work across Ogilvy Outreach, DDB Mudra Group, Mid Day, JWT, Red Fuse Communications and VMLY&R.

As the president of Red Fuse Communications, which is an integrated agency for Colgate Palmolive globally, Saksena managed the India office. His key objective here, was to offer the 'Best of WPP' to help drive growth outcomes for the client business. He worked closely with WPP agency brands like Ogilvy group, Wavemaker, VMLY&R, along with the WPP India leadership, as well as the larger WPP network to deliver growth for the business.