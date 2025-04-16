Sony Music sues Myntra for Rs 5 crore over unauthorized song use

Sony Music Entertainment India Private Limited has filed a case against Myntra Designs Private Limited in Bombay High Court over the alleged unauthorized use of its copyrighted sound recordings in promotional materials.

According to multiple media reports, Sony Music in its petition said that Myntra has illegally and unauthorizedly used, broadcasted, communicated to the public, and exploited sound recordings of the entertainment firm on its shopping app and website.

Sony claimed that it issued a desist notice to Myntra to remove the content but the platform continued the unauthorized use of the music despite multiple warnings.

Sony has reportedly demanded Rs 5 crore for the losses from Myntra.

Sony in its petition said, "The Plaintiff states that the Defendant has illegally and unauthorizedly used, broadcasted, communicated to the public, and exploited various sound recordings owned by the Plaintiff on the Defendant's e-commerce platform "Myntra - Fashion Shopping App" and website."

It added, “In the month of February 2025, it came to the knowledge of Plaintiff that Defendant has been illegally and unauthorizedly using and exploiting the sound recordings owned by Plaintiff and also synchronizing the same or permitting the same to be synchronized with the videos for the purposes of advertising their products, campaigning/promoting their brand and for their own commercial benefit and profit on their App and website. The use, synchronization, making cinematograph films, exploitation, communication to the public, etc. of the Copyrighted Works of Plaintiff by Defendant without any license or consent/authorization from Plaintiff whatsoever, is an infringement of Plaintiff’s copyright".