Nachiket Pantvaidya appointed as GM for Sony Pictures International Productions - India

Today, Sony Pictures Entertainment announced that veteran executive Nachiket Pantvaidya has been appointed as General Manager of Sony Pictures International Productions (SPIP), India.

In this role, Pantvaidya will oversee local Indian production while working alongside Shony Panjikaran (General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International, India).

Shebnem Askin, EVP, creative production and head of Sony Pictures International Production says, “Sanford Panitch and I are so pleased to have Nachiket join the Sony Pictures International Productions to lead our local Indian production. These are exciting times as we take a step to make and release our biggest local slate for the Indian market in the next two years. We are most excited as Nachiket brings along not only rich industry experience but also new energy and dynamic execution skills to lead SPIP to a prime position.”

Commenting on his appointment, Pantvaidya says, “I am pleased to lead and nurture our creative and business forces to ensure that we best serve our movie audiences, especially in these dynamic times where the creative and business parameters for movie making in India are being redefined. We are aiming to scale our output to not only match audience expectations, but also to ensure that the right cohorts get to see the movie of their choice on the distribution medium of their choice. I hope to partner fruitfully with the players in the market and with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and optimize SPIP’s strength going ahead.”

In his earlier assignments, Nachiket was Group CEO, Balaji Telefilms, Business Head of Sony Entertainment Television. He was also the Business Head of Star Plus and held several roles in the Star TV network, including Head of Star Pravah and Managing Director of Fox Television Studios. An IIM-Ahmedabad alumnus, he has also held key management roles in BBC and Disney.