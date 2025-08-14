Kriti Sanon splurges Rs 78 crore on luxury duplex in Mumbai's Bandra

ADVERTISEMENT
Kriti Sanon has purchased a sea-facing luxury duplex penthouse in a residential tower, Supreme Prana, in the Pali Hill locality in Mumbai's Bandra West suburb for over Rs 78.20 crore, according to a report by the Economic Times.
The apartment is spread over an area of 6,636 sq ft across 14 and 15th floors. The deal is valued at around Rs 1.18 lakh per sq ft. The Mimi-featured actress has paid Rs 3.91 crore towards stamp duty charges for the transaction, and has paid over Rs 84.16 crore for the property, including GST and other charges.
Sanon and her mother are joint owners of the property. According to the agreement, she will get exclusive access to a total of six car parking slots and will get access to an open terrace spread over 1,209 sq ft on the 15th floor.
Last year, the Heropanti actress purchased a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug, a second home destination near Mumbai. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has also bought a plot in the same locality in 2024.
Apart from investment in properties, Sanon co-owns a beauty brand called Hyphen along with PEP Technologies — the parent company of another well-known personal care brand, mCaffeine. She also co-founded her fitness brand, The Tribe, in 2022.
Meanwhile, leading Bollywood actors are actively reshuffling their property portfolios in 2025.
Recently, Akshay Kumar sold two residential units in Mumbai's Borivali East for a combined Rs 7.1 crore. Purchased in 2017 for Rs 3.7 crore, the actor nearly doubled his investment within seven years.
Salman Khan also reportedly sold a luxury apartment in the coveted Bandra West neighbourhood for Rs 5.35 crore. The flat, located in Shiv Asthan Heights, spans 1,318 sq. ft. and includes three rare car parking spots.
Hrithik Roshan and his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, have sold three residential properties in Andheri West--a flat in Veejays Niwas CHS, sold for Rs 3.75 crore, two other units were in Raheja Classique, one sold for Rs 2.2 crore and another for Rs 80 lakh. Kajol sold her 762 sq. ft. apartment in Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, for Rs 3.1 crore in early 2025.
Priyanka, Chopra Jonas sold four luxury apartments in Oberoi Sky Gardens, Andheri West for a total of Rs 16.17 crore.