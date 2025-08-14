Whirlpool boosts adex nearly 50% to Rs 84 crore in FY25 amid 16% revenue growth

Whirlpool of India Limited clocked a consolidated revenue from operations by 16% year-on-year, with double digit revenue growth in fiscal year 2025. The consumer durable brand's consolidated profit increased by 48% YoY, and margins improved to 6.1% in FY25.

"Notwithstanding the subdued industry growth, pricing pressures and fluctuating foreign exchange rates, the company's consolidated revenue grew by 16% and profitability witnessed a substantial increase of 61.7% compared to the preceding fiscal year," Arvind Uppal, Chairman of Whirpool of India, said.

Uppal attributed the profit to product innovation, understanding the consumer and premiumization. Notably, the company has doubled down on its strategic shift towards premiumization due to fast-paced lifestyles, paucity of space & time, increasing comfort with technology and evolving preferences.

The company increased its consolidated spending on advertisement and sales promotion by 47.4% YoY to Rs 84.31 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 57.03 crore in FY24.

During fiscal year 2025, the consumer durables industry experienced single-digit growth, propelled by a warm summer that stimulated demand for air conditioners and refrigerators.

However, Whirlpool's market share improved substantially across refrigerators and washing machines models. "Verily, a major proportion of our revenue growth in the last 12 months has come from market share growth and not just market growth," Narasimhan Eswar, Managing Director, said.

Whirlpool India has exuded confidence regarding its growth in FY26. "Our balance sheet remains healthy and well-positioned to support both current operations and future investment," Aditya Jain , Chief Financial Officer of Whirlpool India, said.