Sports For All appoints Kumar Darpan as its first Chief Revenue Officer

Sports For All (SFA) has appointed Kumar Darpan as Chief Revenue Officer and Rohan Vyavaharkar as Global Head of Partnerships and Strategic Communications. Speaking on the expansion of the leadership team, founder Rishikesh Joshi said, “We are delighted to have Rohan and Darpan join the SFA Leadership team. We believe this will truly boost SFA’s strength & capabilities as a business, propelling our journey to become the strongest sports platform".

Darpan will be the first CRO of the SFA, founded in 2015. Darpan has nearly two decades of expertise in media and entertainment across diverse regions specialising in monetising TV and OTT platforms for companies ranging from Disney Star to Warner Brothers Discovery to Odisha Television Network. Known for his digital marketing, content creation, and AI in media, Darpan has delivered top-tier products and solutions tailored to consumer and client needs.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of Sports For All's mission to revolutionize sports in India. By creating opportunities for brands to build, own, and benefit from the growing list of participative sporting platforms at SFA, we can collectively have a transformative impact on sports in India. With its experience of nearly a decade, SFA is in a unique position to partner with brands to create unique consumer experiences for athletes, families, parents, and other key stakeholders," Darpan said.

On the other hand, Vyavaharkar has a varied marketing, communications, and sports management background. He was involved in creating content, and campaigns for brands like Red Bull, X India (Formerly Twitter India), Stepathlon, and Omidyar Network India. Vyavaharkar said, “Sports For All is on a mission to change the landscape of Indian sport. We want to build a nation that is healthier, fitter, and with strong values that can be best learned through playing sports. At SFA, we want to build deeper partnerships with all players, from academies to leagues to content platforms, because we believe that the only way to achieve our goals as a company and as a nation is by building a collaborative ecosystem".

Separately, SFA has also kicked off its registrations for the SFA School Championships 2024-25 which will take place in 10 locations - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Uttarakhand featuring up to 31 sports ranging from football and archery to speedcubing and fencing.