Standard Chartered appoints former JP Morgan Chief P.D. Singh as CEO for India

P.D. Singh brings with him a wealth of experience from close to three decades in banking and finance, spanning leadership and coverage roles across European and American banks.

By  Storyboard18Feb 18, 2025 9:36 AM
Standard Chartered today announced the appointment of P.D. Singh as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for India, effective 1 April 2025. P.D. Singh will take over from Zarin Daruwala, who will retire on 31 March 2025.

P.D. Singh brings with him a wealth of experience from close to three decades in banking and finance, spanning leadership and coverage roles across European and American banks. Prior to Standard Chartered, P.D. Singh was the CEO of JP Morgan Chase Bank in India, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the bank's corporate banking franchise as a founding member. Under his leadership, the bank won multiple industry awards and recognition for outstanding performance. Before JP Morgan, P.D. Singh was at HSBC, where he spent a decade covering leadership roles across corporate and commercial banking. A double MBA with an engineering degree, he has made an impactful contribution to the financial sector.

Commenting on the appointment, Sunil Kaushal, Co-Head, Corporate & Investment Banking and CEO, ASEAN and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, said, “A very warm welcome to P.D. Singh. India is a key market within Standard Chartered, and we have ambitious plans as the country’s growth story continues to unfold. His in-depth experience and understanding of the markets, coupled with strong client and stakeholder relationships, will be a valuable addition to the Bank’s leadership team as we accelerate our cross-border and wealth strategy.

I would like to thank Zarin Daruwala for her contribution over the last nine years as CEO of India & South Asia. I wish her the very best for her future endeavours,” Kaushal added.

P.D. Singh, of his new appointment, said, “It’s a privilege for me to join Standard Chartered, which has a rich legacy spanning more than 165 years. I have been a keen observer of the Bank’s ambitions and growth trajectory in India and am looking forward to playing a role in reaffirming our commitment by further driving sustained growth and delivering value to our stakeholders.”


First Published on Feb 17, 2025 12:55 PM

