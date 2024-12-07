Storytelling holds the key in marketing success: Gaurav Ramdev, Protean eGov Technologies

Gaurav Ramdev, chief growth and marketing officer, Protean eGov Technologies, has a word of advice for Next Gen marketers: the focus should always be on delivering value over selling.

Edited excerpts of the interview:

If you can list five of your favourite quotes on marketing and leadership?

“The best way to predict the future is to create it.” — Peter Drucker, Austrian American management consultant

“People do not buy goods and services. They buy relations, stories, and magic.” — Seth Godin, American author

“In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.” — Albert Einstein, German physicist

“Leadership is not about being in charge. It is about taking care of those in your charge.” — Simon Sinek, English-American author and inspirational speaker

“Marketing is no longer about the stuff you make but about the stories you tell.” — Seth Godin

In your free time, what kind of marketing-related content do you consume?

I enjoy reading case studies and campaigns exploring or implementing emerging trends in digital transformation and advertising, and follow content on economics and macros. International podcasts such as “The Marketing Book Podcast” or “Marketing Over Coffee” or back home, “Think School” often inspire new ideas or get into the depth of a subject. Articles from HubSpot and Think with Google also help to keep me ahead of the curve.

Where do you get your social media fix?

LinkedIn and Instagram are my go-to for thought leadership and social networking, story telling, advertising, and latest in social algorithms. Twitter (X) helps me stay updated on real-time trends and headlines. YouTube for longer-form insights on marketing strategy, brand case studies, founders and start-ups.

What were the last five videos you viewed on any social platform?

Being ex-Coke — the new Coca-Cola Real Magic AI Christmas commercial — holidays are coming tops my list.

A TED Talk on the psychology of consumer decision-making.

A case study on a viral marketing campaign by Nike and the recent Jaguar rebranding fiasco.

A breakdown of Google’s latest algorithm update.

Simon Sinek talks about leadership in uncertain times.

A tutorial on using AI tools to enhance marketing campaigns.

Who are your favourite creators and what draws you to them?

Seth Godin: His ability to simplify complex ideas into actionable strategies is unmatched.

Gary Vaynerchuk, American businessman and author: For his high-energy take on content and entrepreneurship.

Ann Handley, American bestselling author: Her content on creating compelling, customer-first messaging is invaluable.

Simon Sinek: I admire his focus on purpose-driven leadership.

What is your sport/fitness/wellbeing routine?

I always wish to prioritise fitness as a means to stay focused and energised but I do fall short of my own expectations. My routine, typically, involves walking or running three times a week for mental clarity or calorie burning. On weekends, I enjoy going for long walks around marine drive with my wife to unwind.

How does your routine weekend go? What does your favourite kind of weekend look like?

My weekends are a mix of relaxation and productivity. A routine weekend includes reading, catching up on interesting shows, and spending quality time with family. My ideal weekend, though, would be travelling to explore a new country or destination or a long drive or attending a workshop to learn something new. I have a very curious mind and an insatiable hunger for travel.

What have you been watching on weekends?

I’ve been enjoying documentaries and most recently was the recent release, “Buy Now”, on Netflix and another I recall was an inspiring founder stories series such as “The Playlist” (Spotify’s journey) , AIR (Nike’s initial years). and “F1: Drive to Survive”. Occasionally, I unwind with some light comedy or a good thriller.

Any work or life hack you swear by?

Time blocking is a game-changer. It helps me dedicate focused time to key tasks and ensures that I also carve out moments for creativity. I learnt that at Razorpay, start-up founders use that technique quite effectively.

What are you reading these days? Any recommendations?

I’m reading “Atomic Habits” by James Clear. I’d highly recommend it to anyone looking to develop better habits. Another recent favorite is “The coming Wave” by Mustafa Suleyman, British artificial intelligence (AI) entrepreneur, which is deeply insightful on the raging topic.

What’s your advice to avoid personal and professional burnout?

With generational shifts at the workplace and young teams, I recommend learning to dissolve boundaries between professional and personal. Taking breaks is essential for long-term productivity. Hence, utilise your leave balances (don’t save it for cashing out). I also recommend prioritising disconnecting from technology and gadgets from time to time.

A piece of professional wisdom you would like to share with Next Gen marketers?

Always focus on delivering value over selling — both internally and externally.

Whenever in doubt about a decision, build trust with your audience by listening to their needs, solving their problems, and being authentic. Remember that their consumer looks and behaves just like themselves, their friend, their partner —intelligent, interested and discerning. And marketing success comes when you connect on a deeper, emotional level - prioritise storytelling, not selling.

What’s the best advice you’ve got or heard on life?